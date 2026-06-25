AFP Medical Service marks 128th anniversary

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Service marked its 128th founding anniversary on 24 June, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening military healthcare and health security in support of national defense.
The celebration carried the theme, "Empowerment on the AFP Health Security: Ensuring Responsiveness to Sustainment to Joint Operations."
AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. and AFP Surgeon General Brig. Gen. Fatima Claire S. Navarro led the anniversary ceremony.
The AFP said the event highlighted the Medical Service's longstanding commitment to delivering quality healthcare, enhancing health security and providing responsive medical support to military personnel engaged in joint operations across the country.
As it commemorates 128 years of service, the AFP Medical Service said it remains focused on strengthening its medical capabilities and maintaining high standards of military healthcare to improve force readiness and support mission accomplishment.
The organization added that its continued modernization and commitment to quality healthcare contribute to the AFP's broader national defense and security objectives.