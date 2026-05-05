AFP honors Filipino peacekeepers

Major Mark A. Mabanglo of the Philippine Air Force was awarded the Meritorious Achievement Medal for his courage and presence of mind during the attack and burning of the UN Field Station in Skardu on 1 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the CSAFP Commendation Medal and Ribbon were conferred on Lieutenant Colonel Edgar G. Bangod, PAF, and Major Jaryl A. Villanueva, PA, for their exemplary service during the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of AFP officers who will be deployed as part of the AOT in Cambodia and Thailand, led by Major General Oliver C. Maquiling.