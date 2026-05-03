AFP, U.S. forces launch first community-based medical drill in Ilocos Norte

“Balikatan,” a Filipino term meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder,” reflects the spirit of cooperation behind the exercise, which brought together military medical teams, government hospitals, and local government units across Region I to strengthen coordinated emergency response and community preparedness.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Rey B. Alemania, commander of the AFP Joint Sustainment Command, underscored the importance of strong collaboration with local institutions to ensure timely and effective medical response during crises.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Fatima Claire S. Navarro, AFP Surgeon General, emphasized that interoperability between military and civilian health systems plays a crucial role in saving lives and improving overall readiness.

Also present was Dr. Maria Lourdes Otayza, medical center chief of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, one of the primary partners in the exercise.

In an interview, Col. Andrew T. Abianares of the AFP Medical Administrative Corps said the activity marks the first time the exercise has been conducted directly with community stakeholders.

He explained that engaging local hospitals, LGUs, and institutions is critical, as communities are often the first to respond in times of crisis. Strengthening local capabilities, he added, ensures a more effective and coordinated response alongside national forces.

Abianares also expressed appreciation to MMSU for accommodating the Forward Treatment Unit and providing logistical support, and encouraged interested individuals to enlist as reservists in the AFP Medical Service.

For their part, MMSU President Dr. Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Aris Reynold Cajigal conveyed full support for initiatives that enhance disaster preparedness and public service, describing the activity as a significant step toward strengthening community resilience.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jan Francis Javier, director of the university’s Security and Monitoring Services, said the presence of AFP personnel on campus forms part of a coordinated training effort, with safety and organization prioritized throughout the activity.

The exercise includes the deployment of the Philippine Army’s Forward Treatment Unit, capable of delivering advanced medical care, along with hands-on training for ROTC cadets in life-saving interventions and emergency response.

The Balikatan exercise will run until May 5, with organizers expecting it to further strengthen collaboration between military and civilian sectors toward a more prepared and resilient Region I.