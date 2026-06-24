Vivant buys out 200-MW Northern Samar Wind project

The Cebu-based firm confirmed the acquisition on Wednesday through Vivant Renewable Energy Corp., the renewable energy arm of Vivant Energy.

The deal brings the Lavezares Wind Project under Vivant’s control, a utility-scale development spanning the municipalities of Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, and Rosario in Northern Samar.

“For an archipelagic country like the Philippines, energy security depends on a power mix that is both diverse and deliberate,” the company said.

“Wind belongs in places where the resource is strong, strategic, and efficient. In Northern Samar, Vivant Energy sees an opportunity to add greener capacity where it can support a more resilient energy portfolio and contribute to the country’s long-term energy stability,” it added.

The project is targeted for completion and grid integration by the end of 2028, adding new renewable energy capacity to the country’s power generation mix as demand for cleaner and more secure energy sources continues to grow.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 695 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, enough to supply more than 190,000 households. The project is also projected to offset around 487,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

A portion of the project's output is already secured, with 36 percent of its capacity awarded under the government’s fourth Green Energy Auction Program.

The remaining capacity is expected to be covered through an offtake agreement with a Retail Electricity Supplier.

Envision Energy Philippines Corp., which developed the project and served as its project development partner, will continue supporting the wind farm as it advances toward construction and commercial operations.

The company has provided expertise in turbine technology, engineering, and project development.