REVIEW: “Yemaya” is theater where imagination takes the lead

The choice of doing Yemaya as 9Works Theatrical’s first venture into straight plays is a brave one, as it borders on the esoteric. The source material, Yemaya’s Belly, is by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led musical In The Heights. According to executive producer Santi Santamaria, Lacson was given free rein on the choice of show to mark his return to Philippine theater (his first since 2019’s Himala: Isang Musikal) – “For me, Yemaya is primarily a migration story. I could relate to it very much, as I think many Filipinos will.”

Lacson passed on the idea of an adaptation, working with Eljay Castro-Deldoc on translating the work into Filipino, to allow for the nuances and cultural references to stay true to the original text. “It’s tricky to transpose the key narrative points into a Filipino setting. Like taking a boat ride to reach the United States from the fictional island town is impossible coming from here,” explains Lacson. But as the play goes on, there is an excess of literary flourish in parts, making the translation feel overwritten and short on clarity – doing little to fill the gaps in the storytelling.

The intuitive and highly visual approach of Lacson’s staging more than compensates for that lack. He makes full use of the liberties afforded by Yemaya’s leanings towards magic realism to take the audience on a multi-sensorial experience. The set pieces are suspended high up over the stage, with each scene engaged in a game of theatrical smoke and mirrors. Akin to an animator drawing out spaces with the characters moving from one frame to the next as it happens. There is a lyricality to the movement, with each piece lowered from the rafters above as though caught in a dance, allowing you to cling to the dreamlike state in which he has elected the story to live within. Even the simple game of dice is a carefully choreographed ballet set against overlapping timelines.