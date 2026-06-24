Reintegration fair helps returning OFWs

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region IV-A, the event brought together government agencies and private employers to provide jobs and livelihood assistance to returning workers and their families.

During the event, DoST representatives highlighted the Innovations for Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines program, known as iFWD PH.

The initiative helps former overseas workers launch technology- and innovation-driven businesses in their home communities by providing technical training and business development support.

Agency personnel also promoted the Undergraduate Scholarship Program and the Junior Level Science Scholarship Program.

The application drives targeted the dependents of overseas workers to encourage more students to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.

Participants also sought information on the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, a government initiative that helps micro, small and medium-sized businesses adopt new technologies to improve productivity and competitiveness.