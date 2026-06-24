PNP warns against sharing videos of Tacloban, Cavite school attacks

PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on 22 June and the separate stabbing incidents at Cavite National High School and Bethel Academy of General Trias in Cavite over the past week.

The appeal forms part of efforts to strengthen the protection of learners, enhance school safety measures and promote responsible citizenship online and offline, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and under the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“The reckless circulation of graphic videos depicting these school tragedies is not just a digital nuisance, it is a profound act of cruelty that re-victimizes survivors and forces grieving families to relive their worst nightmares repeatedly,” Nartatez said.

He said the appeal covers not only graphic videos but also photos and social media posts that reveal the identities of children involved in the incidents. He stressed that child protection and privacy standards must be respected throughout the investigation process.

“We urge the public, especially content creators and social media users, to stop the cycle of trauma by deleting and refusing to share these videos, as your desire for online engagement should never come at the cost of human dignity or the sanctity of an ongoing police investigation,” the PNP chief said.

Nartatez underscored that authorities are pursuing a response that protects victims while ensuring accountability for those involved. He also urged the public to exercise restraint and compassion while investigations remain ongoing.

“Children caught in these incidents, especially the victims, deserve protection and support. They should not be subjected to public judgment, online harassment, or unnecessary exposure at a time when they and their families are already dealing with trauma,” he said.

The PNP chief directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group and other concerned units to monitor the online spread of graphic content related to the incidents and coordinate with social media platforms for possible content removal or restriction.

Local police units were also instructed to conduct dialogues with school officials, parents and student leaders on school safety and responsible social media use.

Nartatez said the incidents should prompt a broader discussion on the responsibility of social media users and the need for a more humane response to children affected by violence.

“We ask the public and the media to refrain from sharing identifying photos or personal details of the children involved. Let us respond with urgency, compassion, and respect for human rights. Protecting our children means protecting their dignity even in the most difficult circumstances,” he said.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to maintaining safe learning environments through stronger police visibility around schools, closer coordination with school administrators and measures aimed at preventing violence before it occurs.