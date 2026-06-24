NCRPO seizes P6.8-M shabu in Manila buy-bust

The 36‑year‑old suspect was intercepted while allegedly attempting to distribute a substantial volume of illegal drugs intended for circulation within Metro Manila.

Recovered from the suspect were one vacuum‑sealed plastic sachet containing approximately one kilogram of suspected shabu and another heat‑sealed sachet containing around five grams of the same substance.

Authorities placed the total standard drug price value of the seized contraband at P6,834,000. Also confiscated were one genuine P1,000 bill used as buy‑bust money and five counterfeit P1,000 bills.

The confiscated substances will undergo laboratory examination at the Manila Police District Forensic Unit, while the suspect will be subjected to ultraviolet testing.

The arrested suspect will be charged for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. NEIL ALCOBER