Defensor maintains Pasig raid, a payback

“All of us have cases filed against us,” he said, claiming that he and his family have become targets after he began speaking openly against the government.

Defensor argued that law enforcement agencies are being used to intimidate personalities who express dissent.

“The person speaking out should not be harassed by the government, especially not their family,” he added.

Defensor insisted the alleged harassment is politically motivated, citing earlier cases filed against him and warning that other critics could face similar retaliation.