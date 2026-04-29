Defensor maintains Pasig raid, a payback

Former Rep. Mike Defensor on Wednesday distanced himself from publicly addressing the NBI raid on a Pasig City hotel allegedly owned by his wife and son, saying he had been advised by lawyers not to comment amid ongoing human trafficking allegations.
During a media forum in Quezon City, Defensor said the raid is part of what he described as a widening political crackdown on critics of the administration.
“All of us have cases filed against us,” he said, claiming that he and his family have become targets after he began speaking openly against the government.
Defensor argued that law enforcement agencies are being used to intimidate personalities who express dissent.
“The person speaking out should not be harassed by the government, especially not their family,” he added.
Defensor insisted the alleged harassment is politically motivated, citing earlier cases filed against him and warning that other critics could face similar retaliation.
Line crossed
He reiterated that while disagreement with the administration is part of democratic participation, deploying government agencies against families of political opponents crosses a line.
“Even in war, may Geneva Protocol,” he said. “People who should not be included are not being included.”
The local government of Pasig earlier ordered the closure of the hotel linked to Defensor’s wife after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided the establishment for alleged human trafficking.
During the operation, authorities rescued 54 women who were allegedly victims of sexual exploitation.
The NBI, however, emphasized that the closure was not based on speculation or politics.