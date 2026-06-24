Meralco puts power producers on notice with 600-MW supply auction

Under the proposed Power Supply Agreement, winning suppliers will provide 300 MW beginning in February 2028 and another 300 MW beginning in February 2029, subject to approval by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

"This CSP forms part of Meralco's continuing commitment to securing reliable, adequate, and competitively priced power supply for customers through a transparent and competitive procurement process," Meralco BAC-PSA Chairman Lawrence S. Fernandez said.

Power generation companies have until 14 July to submit Expressions of Interest. A pre-bid conference is scheduled on 28 July, while bid submissions are due on 1 September.

The bidding will be open to all generation technologies that meet Meralco's technical and commercial requirements, allowing conventional and renewable energy developers to compete for the long-term contract.

According to Meralco, the procurement would follow the least-cost principles under CSP rules, with bids evaluated against technical and commercial requirements designed to secure a reliable, cost-effective supply.

The outcome of the bidding is expected to be closely watched by industry participants as it will determine which power producers secure a sizable share of Meralco's future demand and could influence investment decisions across the sector ahead of the delivery dates in 2028 and 2029.