Liza delivers aid in Makati, QC, Manila

Speaking before beneficiaries at the Bagong Pag-asa covered court, the First Lady underscored the importance of ensuring that families have food on the table, saying the initiative reflects the administration’s concern for the welfare of Filipino households. She was joined by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Ako naman bilang ina, mahalaga sa atin na mayroong makain sa lamesa,” Mrs. Marcos said. (As a mother, it is important to us to have food on the table).

Addressing the residents, the First Lady acknowledged that poverty remains a challenge but said that government programs can help lessen its impact on families.

“Even if we cannot eradicate poverty 100 percent, at least we can do a bit to lessen the burden. I hope this little gesture will help ease your burden in the days to come. Maraming salamat for letting us be of service to you,” she said.

In Makati City, the First Lady was welcomed by Mayor Nancy Binay at the Makati Coliseum on Tuesday for her “LAB For All” initiative, which brings assistance to less fortunate residents.

“A city that never slows down deserves services that keep up. Today, ‘LAB for All’ arrived in Makati to bring healthcare, legal assistance, livelihood support, and other essential services closer to the people,” the First Lady wrote on her Facebook account.

“My heartfelt thanks to Mayor Nancy Binay and the city government of Makati for warmly welcoming us. Together, we were able to help more Filipino families receive the care, support, and opportunities they deserve,” Mrs. Marcos said.

In a Facebook post, Guadalupe Viejo barangay captain Miko Gatchalian thanked the First Lady for including their barangay among the beneficiaries of the initiative, saying the residents greatly benefited from the assistance provided.

“Because of this program, many residents were provided with free laboratory tests, medical consultations, ECGs, medicines, and other essential health services. These initiatives are proof of the unity and cooperation of the government and the community to further expand health services for our countrymen,” Gatchalian wrote.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Marcos also visited a barangay in Tondo, Manila, where sacks of rice were distributed to the residents.

“Spent the morning in Tondo sharing rice, smiles, and time with families in the community.”

“Sometimes, even the simplest acts of kindness can bring a little relief and a little peace of mind,” she said.

Mrs. Marcos said she was grateful to Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for helping make the distribution possible and for his continued dedication to the people of Manila.

Manila Department of Social Welfare Director Jay de la Fuente said 500 families received five kilos of rice each, including persons with disability, solo parents and senior citizens.

Michael Vergara, the father of a disabled child, said the aid will help reduce their daily expenses.

“First Lady Liza Marcos, thank you for the blessing you have given. This is a great help to us and those like us,” Vergara said.