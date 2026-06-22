Liza leads QC rice aid drive

Speaking before residents during the event held at the D4 Amphitheater in Barangay Doña Imelda, the First Lady said the initiative reflects a mother’s understanding of the importance of having food on the table.

“I am here as a mother because I know how important it is for families to have food on the table. Even if this may only be a small help, I hope it can go a long way and somehow support your family for the next few days,” she said.

Around 1,200 beneficiaries each received 10 kilos of rice worth P550 under the program, which is funded through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) released by the Office of the President to the Quezon City government, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The LGSF is a national government financing program that provides direct assistance to local government units for priority programs, infrastructure development, and essential public services.

Belmonte said the Office of the President allocated P462.9 million to Quezon City for the rice subsidy initiative, which also supports local farmers by purchasing their harvests directly.

The mayor noted that the city government tapped the Sagip Saka Act, allowing it to negotiate directly with farmers’ cooperatives and source locally produced rice.

She added that around 210,455 families are expected to benefit from the program — equivalent to roughly 25 percent of Quezon City’s total households.

Monday’s distribution marked the second tranche of the rice assistance program in Quezon City, with two more rounds scheduled to complete the four-tranche rollout.

After the second tranche is completed in two more locations in Quezon City this week, similar distribution efforts will be expanded to other cities across Metro Manila.

The remaining three tranches in participating areas are expected to be delivered by November this year.