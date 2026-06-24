Isner wants to see faster Eala

Eala is currently playing with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. They are battling Alexandra Osborne of Australia and Catherine Harrison of the United States at press time.

“People think that grass is a big server’s surface. It is, but sometimes being smaller in stature, being able to move and being a lefty help,” said Isner, who made it to the semifinals of the Wimbledon in 2018.

“Movement on grass, especially early on, is the biggest key. It’s not how big you hit the ball, it’s how well you can move and how you can get out of the corners. She can certainly do that.”

Isner, the 2018 Miami Open champion, believes that the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate’s recent exploits have put her on the list of players to watch.

Eala won the Birmingham title on 8 June and defeated world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and world No. 8 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Berlin Tennis Open last week.

“I think she could be someone to look out for at Wimbledon. It would be huge news, just considering how big her following is,” Isner said.