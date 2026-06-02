AI not replacing human workers, says tech expert

“I firmly believe that AI will not replace humans,” Panghulan said.

“The use of AI is not just to make life easier,” he added, encouraging workers to adapt to rapidly advancing technology and take advantage of emerging digital tools.

Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Panghulan said AI is only as reliable as the information provided to it and does not operate with its own bias.

“AI is not biased. It relies on the data and facts that you give it. Whatever you feed the AI and how you train it, it will give you what you want,” he said.

He added that technology cannot replace human judgment and creativity, but workers who understand AI may eventually outperform those who do not.

Panghulan currently serves as an assistant vice president and IT project management consultant in Riyadh.

He is also taking the Harvard Business School Online’s Artificial Intelligence for Leaders program to expand his expertise in emerging technologies.

Beyond his professional work, Panghulan said he hopes to establish a nonprofit coaching and training community that will help fellow OFWs acquire AI-related skills and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

He received the recognition during the CXO Leaders Round Table and Leadership Recognition event, where he was cited for his contributions to digital transformation and technology leadership.