Duterte visits wake of 3 slain in Tacloban school shooting

Duterte arrived at the wake at around 5 a.m., where she met with relatives of the victims and expressed sympathy over the loss of their loved ones.

The Vice President also assured the families that authorities would pursue justice for the victims of the shooting, one of the deadliest incidents of school violence recorded in the country in recent years.

Three teenagers were killed and 20 others were injured after two students allegedly opened fire inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte, on Monday morning.

The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) has filed criminal complaints against a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the attack. Authorities have yet to release additional details on the charges because the case involves minors.

The Office of the Vice President did not immediately disclose whether Duterte would extend financial or other forms of assistance to the affected families.

The shooting remains under investigation.

‘Hope remains’

Meanwhile, Duterte urged Filipinos not to give up on the country's future despite growing frustrations over conditions in government and society.

Speaking before residents gathered for the 60th Araw ng Nunungan celebration, Duterte acknowledged what she described as a growing sense of disillusionment among Filipinos, with some seeing their future outside the country.

She noted that many Filipinos have become tired, angry and discouraged by what they see in their communities and in government, leading some to aspire to leave the Philippines in search of better opportunities.

"May pag-asa kung hindi natin tatanggapin ang kaguluhan. May pag-asa kung hindi natin tatanggapin na mananatiling mahirap ang ating bansa," said Duterte.

"May pag-asa kung tayong mga nakatatanda na ay mag-iisip tungkol sa bansang iiwan natin para sa ating mga anak," she added.