DoH: Leptospirosis cases up 6%

Health officials said hundreds to thousands of cases are recorded annually between January and June, with a significant spike typically occurring from June onward due to monsoon floods and typhoons that spread the Leptospira bacteria.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease transmitted through floodwater or mud contaminated with the urine of infected animals, such as rats. Authorities cited that a large number of the recorded cases involve farmers, who frequently wade through mud and water while working.

To protect vulnerable populations, the health department has made the preventive antibiotic doxycycline available at local health centers, to be distributed based on a doctor’s assessment.

The agency is coordinating with other government offices and local government units to educate farmers on how to avoid infection.

Health officials strictly warned the public against self-medicating with antibiotics without a proper medical evaluation.

DoH cited that the rise in cases is largely driven by environmental and socioeconomic factors, including poor drainage, inefficient waste management and heavy rat infestations in urbanized areas like Metro Manila.

The bacteria can enter the body through small cuts, wounds or mucous membranes, leaving individuals vulnerable even in shallow floodwaters. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure, though the incubation period can range from two to 30 days.

Early detection is critical to prevent severe complications, such as kidney failure or severe bleeding.

Health officials urged the public to monitor for symptoms including fever, chills, severe headaches, muscle or back pain, redness of the eyes, nausea and vomiting.

The public is advised to avoid wading or walking through floodwaters unless absolutely necessary. If exposure is unavoidable, individuals should wear protective gear, such as high boots and waterproof gloves.

Anyone who comes into contact with floodwaters should immediately wash the affected areas with soap and clean water and consult a healthcare professional.