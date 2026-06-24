DHSUD rolls out digitalization roadmap to speed up housing services

As part of the initiative, DHSUD will prioritize the digitization of its regulatory services, particularly the processing of permits and the issuance of Certificates of Registration and Licenses to Sell (CR/LS). Pilot testing is scheduled to begin by the end of June.

The move supports Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling's push for faster, more transparent and corruption-free public service.

"Ito ay alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong BBM para sa malinis, mabilis at may malasakit na serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan," Aliling said.

The program seeks to modernize the regulation of subdivision and condominium projects by reducing manual transactions, streamlining processes and expanding access to services nationwide.

Under the proposed system, developers will be able to submit and process applications through digital platforms, eliminating the need for multiple in-person transactions and allowing stakeholders to transact with the department regardless of location.

DHSUD said the streamlined process is expected to lower processing costs, improve turnaround times and provide greater convenience to applicants.

A key component of the initiative is the creation of an integrated database of private developers nationwide. By centralizing records and regulatory information, the department aims to improve monitoring, strengthen compliance oversight and enhance coordination across regions.

The database will also serve as an additional safeguard against unscrupulous developers. Applications can be automatically cross-checked against existing records, allowing the department to flag entities with pending violations, unresolved compliance issues or other regulatory concerns before applications proceed.

Officials said the mechanism will help prevent unauthorized transactions and support the agency's anti-corruption efforts.

For homebuyers, the digital platform is expected to provide easier access to information on licensed projects, allowing consumers to verify the legitimacy of housing developments before making investments.

"We want the public to have peace of mind—that the projects they are investing in have undergone the necessary regulatory processes and complied with government standards," Aliling said.

The initiative also includes aligning systems and procedures across DHSUD's central and regional offices to ensure consistent implementation of regulations and uniform service delivery nationwide.

The department's Knowledge Management and Information Systems Service, under the supervision of Undersecretary Richard Michael Dimagiba, is leading the implementation of the digitalization program.