CEAP: Review school safety systems after string of student violence

Bro. Manuel de Leon, president of Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and CEAP trustee, said the recent cases of violence underscore the need to reassess how schools maintain order and ensure student safety inside and outside the classroom.

“Kinakailangan talaga ng systemic review ng ating supervision,” de Leon said in an interview, adding that schools should evaluate whether existing security personnel, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and other safeguards remain adequate.

De Leon said administrators must also examine whether overcrowding in schools is weakening their ability to effectively monitor students.

“Pag walang order, siguro titingnan natin are we overcrowding our school campuses?” Sa dami-dami ng estudyante, baka yung dalawang security guards hindi na kayang i-supervise,” De Leon said.

He added that while teachers remain focused on instruction, gaps in supervision outside classrooms can leave campuses vulnerable.

The CEAP official described the Tacloban incident as deeply disturbing and difficult to comprehend, particularly because the victims were students.

“Yung man-made na talagang intentionally gagamit ka ng dahas para mamaril sa mga inosenteng mga estudyante at mga bata… parang unimaginable na mangyayari sa Pilipinas,” de Leon said.

De Leon said such incidents highlight the complexity of the problem, which cannot be attributed to a single factor.

He also raised concern over the impact of digital exposure on young people.

Despite this, de Leon emphasized that strengthening values formation remains essential in addressing youth violence, alongside stronger coordination among schools, families, communities, and authorities.

He likewise called for stronger implementation of child protection policies, clearer disciplinary protocols, and closer monitoring of areas in campuses where bullying or misconduct may occur.

“Identifying hotspots where bullying can likely happen, like in the hallway, cafeteria, or in the playing fields,” he said.

‘Police-centered’ approach

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines has raised concerns over the Department of Education’s increasing reliance on police intervention in responding to school violence.

“DepEd misses the point if it believes that the solution to school violence lies in greater police involvement,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

The group said recent incidents highlight long-standing deficiencies in the education system, including shortages of guidance counselors, school health personnel, and psychosocial support services, as well as overcrowded classrooms and excessive teacher workloads.

ACT warned that expanding armed police presence in schools risks normalizing militarized environments.

“Our schools are institutions of learning, not extensions of police camps,” Bernardo said, adding that visible armed personnel may foster fear rather than safety among students.

The teachers’ group also pointed to broader structural issues such as poverty, family distress, and weak public social services as root causes of violence involving youth.

Instead of increased policing, ACT called for greater government investment in mental health services, hiring of support personnel, and strengthening of school-based and community-based intervention programs.

“Safe schools are built through social support and a genuine commitment to the welfare of our youth,” Bernardo said.