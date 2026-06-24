Case against Catholic bishop on mining issue in Nueva Vizcaya dismissed

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya — Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao of the Catholic Diocese of Kasibu stated that the dismissal of the civil case filed against him, another priest and some individuals is a victory for truth, justice, and the collective efforts of communities standing up to protect their land, water, and future generations.

A local court in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, has dismissed a civil case for forcible entry against Mangalinao, Father Christian Dumangeng, and several other environmental advocates and community members. The case was filed on 16 June, by Rosario K. Camma, acting in his personal capacity and as the overall chieftain of the Bugkalot/Ilongot Indigenous Peoples.

The lawsuit sought a preliminary injunction to dismantle barricades set up within the Bugkalot/Ilongot ancestral domain to oppose local mining exploration.