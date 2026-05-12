Musk-OpenAI clash pulls in Microsoft

During testimony in a federal court in Oakland, California, Nadella said he did not believe OpenAI violated its founding principles when it created a for-profit arm.

“It has always been my view that the nonprofit approved the creation of the for-profit so that they could pursue the mission,” Nadella said.

The report said Musk later amended the lawsuit to include Microsoft, accusing the company of helping OpenAI abandon its original nonprofit structure.

The New York Times also reported that Nadella acknowledged helping Altman return to OpenAI after the chief executive was briefly removed by the company’s board in 2023, describing the board’s actions as “amateur hour.”