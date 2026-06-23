Timothée Chalamet's next movie could be Illumination's shot at Oscar glory

An exclusive from Feature First reveals that Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet is set to star in an upcoming, untitled animated film from Illumination.

Pegged as a sophisticated "romantic comedy," the original project reportedly channels the emotional depth of Pixar’s Up, marking a mature narrative shift for a studio traditionally famous for the broad humor of Despicable Me. This creative pivot could finally position the box-office powerhouse for the critical awards recognition that has historically eluded them.

While neither the studio nor Chalamet has officially confirmed the news, an announcement is rumored to drop this week, with a teaser potentially arriving this July ahead of Minions & Monsters.

Backed by CEO Chris Meledandri, the film is slated for release on 12 April 2027—targeting the same lucrative spring window that recently drove The Super Mario Galaxy Movie past the billion-dollar mark.