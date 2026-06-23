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The world versus Telegram

PAVEL Durov
PAVEL DurovGiuseppe Cacace/Agence France-Presse
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Telegram is facing increasing regulatory pressure worldwide as governments cite concerns ranging from national security and disinformation to criminal activity and online fraud, even as the messaging platform remains popular among activists, journalists and privacy-conscious users.

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The latest action came from India, which temporarily banned Telegram after authorities said the platform was used to sell fake leaked questions for a national medical college entrance examination. The app has also faced restrictions or bans in Russia, Ukraine, France and Brazil over issues including encrypted communications, terrorism concerns, disinformation, cybercrime and alleged failures to comply with government orders.

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Telegram founder Pavel Durov has repeatedly defended the platform, arguing that governments are unfairly targeting users rather than criminals and that excessive regulation threatens privacy and free expression. The company has maintained that it complies with applicable laws while rejecting claims that it should be held responsible for illegal activity conducted by users on the platform.

Telegram regulatory issues
messaging app bans
encrypted communication platforms
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