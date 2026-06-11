Roblox unblocked after widespread child anger

MOSCOW (AFP) — Russia has lifted its ban on the popular gaming platform Roblox, after tens of thousands of children and parents sent letters complaining about the measure.

The platform — which allows users to build their own games and share them with others — was among Russia’s most popular mobile games, tying third with TikTok in usage time among children in early 2025, according to Kaspersky Lab, a Moscow-based global cybersecurity firm.

In a statement published Wednesday, Russia’s digital ministry said Roblox had successfully implemented measures to “protect children, including by launching a mechanism to restrict access to games by age group.”