Taylor Swift leaves Blake Lively off wedding list

Page Six reports that Blake Lively has not been included on the invitation list, even as earlier industry rumors suggested the two were slowly easing back into contact after a prolonged period of distance.

The strain reportedly began after Lively became linked to a legal dispute surrounding "It Ends With Us" and her co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift was briefly drawn into the matter after being served with a subpoena, later withdrawn, a report by TMZ says it left her uneasy about being pulled into an external conflict she had no part in shaping.

Once among Hollywood’s most photographed pairings, linked through years of shared dinners, private gatherings, and family overlap with Ryan Reynolds, the relationship has since receded into something undefined

Recent speculation had pointed to a possible softening between them, with communication reportedly resuming and hopes of repair circulating within entertainment circles. Still, Page Six now indicates that Lively is not part of the wedding guest list and was also absent from Swift’s recent pre-wedding gathering in Rhode Island.

Those omissions have reinforced the impression that the relationship has not yet found its way back to stability, despite earlier signs suggesting otherwise.