Tab Baldwin appears before NBI as probe into Ateneo athletes' deaths nears completion

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said investigators are targeting the completion of the investigation within the week after missing an earlier deadline due to the absence of several subpoenaed individuals who cited prior commitments.

Matibag said Baldwin's appearance was significant because the veteran coach had failed to comply with an earlier subpoena issued by the bureau.

The NBI chief said investigators would compare Baldwin's statements with those he previously gave to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which conducted a separate inquiry into the incident.

"We intend to finish the investigation this week," Matibag said.

The NBI has also completed the autopsy reports on Baterbonia and Adili, which will be turned over to their respective families.

Matibag stressed that the bureau's final findings would be based on the totality of evidence and testimonies gathered throughout the investigation.

Authorities have interviewed the owner and staff of the resort in Dipaculao, Aurora where the drowning incident occurred, as well as more than 20 current and former Ateneo men's basketball players and members of the coaching staff.

Among those interviewed was resigned team manager Epok Quimpo.

The investigation remains focused on determining the circumstances that led to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during the team's outing in Aurora.

The NBI has yet to announce whether criminal charges will be recommended pending the completion of its findings.