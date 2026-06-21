Baldwin faces NBI division

Matibag confirmed that Baldwin is required to present himself to bureau investigators as part of a fact-finding inquiry into the deaths of basketball players Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

The bureau previously issued summonses to Baldwin, other university officials, and members of the men’s basketball program following the fatal 8 June incident, which occurred during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora province.

The former Blue Eagles coach did not attend a previously scheduled NBI appearance last Tuesday. His attorney, Karl Justeen David, said Baldwin was unable to attend because he was unwell and not fit to face investigators at the time.

According to the NBI, the summonses are part of its continuing efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the student-athletes’ deaths during the university team activity.