Tab Baldwin to face NBI Monday over deaths of two athletes

The NBI chief confirmed that Baldwin will now be required to present himself before NBI investigators on Monday as part of the fact-finding inquiry into the deaths of cagers Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

It earlier issued summons to Baldwin, along with other Ateneo officials and members of the men’s basketball program, as part of its investigation into the fatal incident that occurred during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June.

The Ateneo BlueEagles coach had previously failed to appear before the NBI on Tuesday.

Atty. Karl Justeen David, Baldwin’s legal counsel, explained that his client was unable to attend the scheduled appearance due to his condition at the time and was not fit to personally face investigators.

The summons according to the NBI forms part of its continuing effort to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during the team activity.