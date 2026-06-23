Rody Vera & Celeste Legaspi: Beyond the script of ‘The Notebook’

“I cried,” she recalled of watching the 2004 film adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The story reminded her of her mother’s decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, an experience that now informs her complex portrayal of Older Allie.

“Does she know that she’s old?” Legaspi said of her character, Older Allie. “Does she realize that she’s old? Because she has Alzheimer’s, she doesn’t know that she’s old.”

The role also resonates with her as someone who has spent more than five decades with the same partner, anchoring the show’s epic romance in raw authenticity.

“I’ve been married to my husband for 52 years,” she said. “Love changes through the years. I know that. Young love is so different from love at 50. Oh God, it’s so different.”

For award-winning playwright Vera, 65, the strongest connection comes from Noah’s grueling role as caregiver.

“Celeste says she has a strong affinity with the role because of her mother. For me, I latched onto it because of the caregiver aspect,” he said.

Having cared for someone who depended on him, the award-winning playwright understands the deep emotional complexity behind Noah’s unyielding devotion.

“I’ve had experience — not with Alzheimer’s — but with really taking care of a person who needed to be taken care of,” he said. “It’s hard. It’s not that easy.”

What appeals to him most is that the story acknowledges the burden often carried by caregivers behind closed doors.

“Usually what’s shown is the suffering of the patient. But the suffering and experience of the caregiver — and especially in this particular case, the husband caring for his wife — that’s the biggest appeal for me.”

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, The Notebook, The Musical solidified its critical-darling status on Broadway, earning three Tony Award nominations in 2024 and a Grammy nomination for its lush score. The production explores love across a lifetime through three distinct generations of Noah and Allie.

Despite their decades of experience, both actors admit they still feel the pressure of taking on such iconic roles.