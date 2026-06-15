Laurence Mossman cast as Middle Noah in 'The Notebook: The Musical'

The search for the perfect Middle Noah is officially over, and the Philippine stage is about to get a whole lot more romantic.
Laurence Mossman, the Filipino-Kiwi powerhouse currently taking London by storm, has officially signed on to star opposite Asia’s Phoenix, Morissette, in the highly anticipated Philippine production of The Notebook, The Musical.
Brought to life by Theatre Group Asia—the powerhouse collective led by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Christopher Mohnani, and John and Joanna Echauz, co-founded by the late Bobby Garcia to champion Filipino artistry globally—the production is pairing Morissette's previously announced Middle Allie with a leading man who packs serious international clout.
Mossman is stepping into a role that embodies the enduring passion and devotion of one of the most beloved love stories of a generation. He brings a stellar pedigree to the stage, fresh off his run as Thuy in the international and Australian tour of Miss Saigon, a performance that earned rave reviews for its vocal power and emotional depth.
Local theater fans might also recognize him as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, Young Ebenezer in A Christmas Carol, Sky in Mamma Mia!, or from his multiple roles in Fun Home opposite Lea Salonga. His versatile talent even extends to the screen, with memorable turns in the television series Dolce Amore and the acclaimed film Die Beautiful, all backed by First-Class Honours in Music from the University of Otago.
According to Clint Ramos, TGA’s Overall Artistic and Creative Director, Mossman's combination of vocal excellence, emotional honesty, and commanding stage presence made him an easy choice for this pivotal stage of the character's journey. Ramos noted that Mossman's artistry, warmth, charm, and remarkable ability to connect with audiences through his musicality make him the perfect fit for the role.
For Mossman, the opportunity to dive into Nicholas Sparks’ iconic universe—which has already conquered bookshelves and movie theaters before transforming into a hit Broadway musical—is a major milestone. He shared that it is an incredible honor to join the production, noting that the story has touched audiences worldwide because of its honesty, heart, and humanity. Mossman added that he is excited to bring Middle Noah’s journey to life alongside the extraordinary cast and creative team.
Audiences eager for a preview of what is to come can already watch Laurence Mossman’s performance of “Leave The Light On” from The Notebook: The Musical online. For further updates and ticketing details, fans can head over to www.theatregroupasia.com, or follow the company's social media updates on Instagram @theatregroupasia and Facebook.