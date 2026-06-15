Laurence Mossman cast as Middle Noah in 'The Notebook: The Musical'

The search for the perfect Middle Noah is officially over, and the Philippine stage is about to get a whole lot more romantic.

Laurence Mossman, the Filipino-Kiwi powerhouse currently taking London by storm, has officially signed on to star opposite Asia’s Phoenix, Morissette, in the highly anticipated Philippine production of The Notebook, The Musical.

Brought to life by Theatre Group Asia—the powerhouse collective led by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Christopher Mohnani, and John and Joanna Echauz, co-founded by the late Bobby Garcia to champion Filipino artistry globally—the production is pairing Morissette's previously announced Middle Allie with a leading man who packs serious international clout.