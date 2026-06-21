Rody Vera is Older Noah in 'The Notebook' musical

Veteran playwright, actor, and screenwriter Rody Vera has joined the cast of Theatre Group Asia's international premiere of The Notebook, The Musical as Older Noah.

A familiar presence on the Philippine stage for more than four decades, Vera has built a career that spans theater, film, television, and literature. Theatergoers may know him from productions such as Rak of Aegis, The Band's Visit, Tiny Beautiful Things, and most recently, Into the Woods, where he played the Narrator.

He will star opposite Celeste Legaspi, who was previously announced as Older Allie. Together, they will portray Noah and Allie in the later years of the story, joining a cast that includes Morissette, Laurence Mossman, Sheena Belarmino, and Benedix Ramos.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook, The Musical follows a love story that unfolds across different stages of life. The musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

The Notebook: The Musical opens on 19 Sept. at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City.