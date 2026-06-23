Over 15K transport workers receive gov’t aid

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has distributed more than P55 million in financial assistance to over 15,000 transport workers nationwide to cushion the impact of fuel price volatility and global economic uncertainties, officials said Tuesday.
As of 22 June, a total of 15,044 drivers and transport operators had received cash assistance through the government’s TUPAD-Tuloy Pasada Program.
The emergency employment initiative was launched in April to mitigate the effects of fluctuating fuel costs driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, even amid recent local fuel price rollbacks.
The program, implemented in partnership with the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, provides temporary employment and income support to displaced or affected transport workers to ensure public transit services continue.