18K TNVS riders receive cash assistance

More than 18,500 transport network vehicle service drivers and motorcycle taxi riders received cash relief assistance Sunday as part of a massive government distribution program, officials said.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducted simultaneous payouts at two major venues in Metro Manila, targeting approximately 61,000 drivers from app-based platforms including Grab, Move It and Angkas.
Beneficiaries lined up as early as 4 a.m. at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City and the Palacio de Maynila in Malate to secure the P5,000 cash aid, which is designed to ease daily expenses. Some drivers traveled hours from neighboring provinces like Cavite and Rizal to attend.
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency has disbursed P7.5 billion to roughly 1.5 million transport workers nationwide as of Friday. The agency aims to conclude the program by the end of the month, reaching close to 2 million drivers at a total cost of nearly P10 billion.
“Our goal by the end of the month is to finish,” Gatchalian said, adding that sufficient funds remain available. “No driver will be left behind.”
The government modified its distribution logistics for the current rollout by shifting venue costs and crowd management to the transport network companies, a change that drivers said improved the process compared to previous chaotic distributions.
To prevent individuals from claiming multiple payouts, the department implemented an automated system to cross-reference lists provided by the ride-hailing companies.