Ombudsman files two graft cases against Borbon vice mayor

In both cases, the Ombudsman found that Dotillos bypassed the authority of the Sangguniang Bayan by proceeding without the required approval.

One of the charges stemmed from the release of P570,000 in anniversary bonuses to municipal employees in 2019. The Ombudsman alleged that Dotillos conspired with Municipal Budget Officer Teresita Cabahug in authorizing the disbursement despite the absence of an appropriation ordinance.

Dotillos and Cabahug had sought reconsideration of the charge, arguing that the bonuses were processed in good faith and that the lack of legislative appropriation was merely a procedural lapse that did not amount to graft.

The Ombudsman, however, rejected the argument and upheld its finding of probable cause.

"With no appropriation to support the subject disbursement, the Municipality of Borbon suffered undue injury in the amount of P570,000 as this sum was never supposed to be disbursed as an anniversary bonus," the ruling stated.

"Simply put, the municipal government had no budget for an anniversary bonus, but respondents authorized its grant anyway," it added.

The second graft charge involved the hiring of Dotillos' wife, Dr. Corazon Dotillos, as municipal health officer in 2024.

According to the Ombudsman, Dotillos again failed to secure authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan before entering into the contract.

The anti-graft body found evidence of manifest partiality and bad faith, noting that Dr. Dotillos continued to serve in the position despite having retired in 2021.

The Ombudsman said the arrangement granted an unwarranted benefit to Dr. Dotillos and was prejudicial to public interest.

"The claim that there are no physicians available or willing to work as MHO in Borbon, Cebu, is self-serving," the ruling stated.

"There is no proof that the plantilla item was ever published after respondent Corazon's retirement, and any effort was made to secure a permanent appointment for such a position."

The Ombudsman recommended bail of P90,000 for each graft charge in accordance with existing laws.