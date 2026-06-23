More Indonesian parents focus on early language learning

More parents in Indonesia are introducing foreign languages to their children at an early age, reflecting growing interest in the potential cognitive benefits of multilingual learning beyond communication skills.

Research cited by language-learning platform Duolingo suggests that learning a new language regularly engages memory, attention, problem-solving and cognitive flexibility. A study by Baycrest and York University found that adults who used Duolingo for about 30 minutes daily over four months showed measurable improvements in executive function, including working memory, focus and adaptability.