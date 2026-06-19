Teach asean in english

With the guidance of Dr. Martha Bigelow, Professor of Second Language Education at the University of Minnesota, each participating delegation formulated an institutional strategic plan on advancing EMI that will be presented to their home university, school system, or education ministry.

“As ASEAN Chair, the Philippines is shaping regional cooperation. The ASEAN English Leadership Forum showed what the US-Philippines partnership produces when we work toward a shared goal,” Jeff McIlvenna said.

“Every participant built their own plan, grounded in their own institution, and left with something they can act on. That is American engagement producing real results,” he added.

Participants visited the Philippine Normal University and the University of Makati to examine how these institutions prepare students to work in an English-speaking professional environment — a challenge faced by education leaders across the region. By reviewing curriculum standards developed through U.S. collaboration programs, leaders explored practical ways to integrate professional language into technical degree programs in ASEAN.

AI was a central theme throughout the forum. Microsoft Philippines led a session showcasing the way American technology is setting the standard for measuring and delivering educational outcomes in schools across Southeast Asia.

Participants learned to apply AI tools from the United States for improved teaching and learning, such as the use of Microsoft Teams as an AI-powered language tutor that provides students with customized feedback and real-time interaction.

McIlvenna followed with a workshop on how universities can integrate AI as a genuine learning tool while ensuring assessments are able to measure real student ability.

Participants explored oral defenses and project-based evaluation as methods that keep human learning at the center of their programs.

A notable outcome of the Forum was the development of the Institutional Leadership Playbook — a practical, step-by-step strategy document that provides academic leaders with a blueprint for updating degree programs, setting teaching standards for technical staff, and securing approval from senior leadership.

“Under our national curriculum framework, achieving a high level of English proficiency is our immediate, vital benchmark for educators. While EMI is not yet active in our teacher education institutions, the Institutional Leadership Playbook developed through this forum allows us to look toward the future. It provides a realistic framework to lay the groundwork today, ensuring that as we chart a long-term horizon toward EMI, we are steadily cultivating the faculty capacity and institutional standards necessary for enduring success,” said Dr. Vichheka Khuon, a forum participant from Cambodia.

The Regional English Language Office in Manila advances US interests in the Philippines and the region by promoting English language teaching and learning programs that strengthen people-to-people ties between the US and the Philippines.