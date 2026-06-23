‘Legally Blonde’ cast reunites

Amazon MGM Studios transformed Manhattan’s Hall des Lumières into a pink-themed “Elle World” experience to mark the upcoming 1 July premiere of the Elle prequel series on Prime Video, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde.

The evening’s highlight was a rare onstage reunion of Legally Blonde stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber — appearing together publicly for the first time since the 2001 film.

Moderated by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, the conversation revisited behind-the-scenes memories, fan-favorite moments, and the cultural legacy of Elle Woods, including emotional reflections from Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge on the film’s enduring global impact.

The celebration closed with surprise performances from Hoku and Vanessa Carlton, who delivered nostalgic renditions of “Perfect Day” and “A Thousand Miles,” sending the audience into a wave of early-2000s nostalgia. Cast members from the upcoming series, including Lexi Minetree, also joined the event, as Amazon MGM officially introduced the next chapter of Elle Woods’ story centered on her high school years in 1995.