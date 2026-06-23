Kalinga watchdog seeks inspection before turnover of P125-M bridge

SAVE Kalinga President Natividad P. Bayubay said the inspection should be carried out by the Upper Kalinga District Engineering Office and include Public Works Secretary Vicencio "Vince" Dizon or his designated representative.

The group said the review is necessary to address lingering concerns over the project's safety, quality, structural integrity and prolonged completion despite its P125-million cost.

According to Bayubay, the inspection would independently verify technical issues previously raised by the watchdog, particularly those involving the bridge's foundation and slope protection measures.

The group also said the review would help ensure transparency and accountability during the final phase of the project.

The controversy surrounding the bridge intensified after the old Makilo Bailey Bridge in Barangay Bugnay, Tinglayan collapsed into a creek on 1 December 2025 following weeks of heavy rainfall, cutting off a key transport link between Kalinga and Mountain Province.

SAVE Kalinga noted that a groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent 101.5-meter steel arch bridge was held in November 2023. However, the group claimed that no visible construction activity, excavation work or delivery of materials took place at the site afterward.

The replacement project was reportedly funded in two phases totaling P125 million and awarded to a joint venture contractor.

The watchdog said some local government officials had no knowledge of active construction before the collapse of the temporary bridge structure.

SAVE Kalinga has also sought greater transparency by requesting the Office of the Ombudsman to examine project documents and audit reports to determine whether any anti-graft laws were violated.

"We want the bridge completed not just on time, but with the quality and safety that the people of Kalinga deserve," Bayubay said.

The group vowed to continue monitoring the project and keep the public informed of developments as the bridge nears turnover.