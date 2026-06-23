Jollibee’s VisMin hub hits 99% RE use

Jollibee Group’s largest production facility in the Visayas-Mindanao region is now powered by 99 percent renewable energy to boost operational resilience and reduce exposure to fuel supply disruptions and volatile electricity prices.
The Danao Commissary in Cebu, which manufactures products for Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon and Burger King, sources its power from a combination of rooftop solar installations and geothermal energy through a partnership with the First Gen Group.
First Gen Energy Solutions vice president and head of Solar and Commercial Business Development Mark Malabanan, said the project highlights the role of renewable energy in helping industrial facilities manage energy-related risks while ensuring reliable operations.
“We are very proud of our collaboration with the Jollibee Group. The solar installation in Danao is among the fastest in the industry, with preparation work beginning in September 2025 and initial energization achieved by mid-January 2026,” Malabanan said in a statement on Tuesday.