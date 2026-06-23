Jollibee’s VisMin hub hits 99% RE use

Jollibee Group’s largest production facility in the Visayas-Mindanao region is now powered by 99 percent renewable energy to boost operational resilience and reduce exposure to fuel supply disruptions and volatile electricity prices.

The Danao Commissary in Cebu, which manufactures products for Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon and Burger King, sources its power from a combination of rooftop solar installations and geothermal energy through a partnership with the First Gen Group.