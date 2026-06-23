Jollibee’s VisMin hub hits 99% RE use

The Danao Commissary in Cebu, which manufactures products for Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, and Burger King, sources its power from a combination of rooftop solar installations and geothermal energy through a partnership with the First Gen Group.

According to First Gen Energy Solutions Vice President and Head of Solar and Commercial Business Development Mark Malabanan, the project highlights the role of renewable energy in helping industrial facilities manage energy-related risks while ensuring reliable operations.

“We are very proud of our collaboration with the Jollibee Group. The solar installation in Danao is among the fastest in the industry, with preparation work beginning in September 2025 and initial energization achieved by mid-January 2026,” Malabanan said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that powering the facility with 99 percent renewable energy has helped mitigate fuel supply risks and cushion the impact of energy market volatility.

Inaugurated in January, the Danao Commissary operates on 99 percent renewable energy through more than 3,900 solar photovoltaic panels generating 2.8 megawatt (MW) peak and 1,000 kilowatts of geothermal power from the Bac-Man geothermal power plant. The setup has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 70 percent while helping stabilize electricity costs.

Danao is the first Jollibee Manufacturing and Logistics facility to have solar panels installed from day one of operations, with the rooftop solar system fully operational before the site's inauguration.

The project builds on Jollibee Group’s partnership with First Gen, which in 2023 installed more than 17,000 solar panels with a combined capacity exceeding 9 MW at facilities in Parañaque and Laguna.

Completed in 2024, these projects also included a Remote Energy Monitoring System.

First Gen currently supplies a total of 11 MW of electricity to Jollibee Group’s manufacturing and logistics facilities nationwide.