Go calls for review of youth, school safety laws

“I extend my sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who died and were injured in the horrific shooting today at San Jose National High School. As a parent, it is heartbreaking to accept this tragedy, especially since the victims were young people and students,” Go said.

He stressed the incident raises concerns not only about school security but also about the welfare of young people who may be exposed to violence, bullying, trauma and other risks.

“Schools are supposed to be zones of peace and learning. It is deeply troubling that students are exposed to such risks instead of focusing on their studies. What is even more alarming are reports that the suspects themselves are minors,” he said.

The incident has also renewed focus on Republic Act 9344, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, which governs cases involving children at risk and minors in conflict with the law.

“I will closely monitor this issue. If there are laws that need to be fixed, including the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act and existing regulations, then we should act now. We should not wait for another tragedy to happen,” Go said.

He also urged the authorities to investigate how the firearms were obtained and brought into the school.

“As chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, I strongly call on the government agencies concerned to conduct an immediate and full investigation into how these minor suspects were able to obtain and bring firearms into the school. I also appeal to the public not to spread unverified information while the authorities establish the facts,” he said.

Go added that the incident highlights the importance of stronger mental health support systems in schools, citing laws he helped author, including the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act aimed at improving counseling services and early intervention for students.

“My office remains open to assist the affected parents and students in any way we can,” Go said.