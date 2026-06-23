Delisha Lending shut down by SEC

Citing a 15 June order, the regulator said Tuesday that its Financing and Lending Companies Department found Delisha Lending liable for violating the Lending Company Regulation Act and several SEC issuances.

The company failed to submit key reporting requirements and pay annual fees from 2014 to 2025. It was also cited for not disclosing the operation of four OLPs — Peso Cow - Mabilis Pera Loan, Peso Cow, Bingo Peso: Philippine Cash Loan, and Kapit Cash - Online Quick Loan — and for continuing their operations despite a moratorium on new and unregistered lending apps.

The SEC also fined seven officers and directors P50,000 each, for a total of P350,000.

“In view of the multiplicity, duration, seriousness, and continuing character of [Delisha Lending’s] violations, and in light of its failure to heed the Commission’s notices and directives, the [SEC] finds that revocation is not only authorized by law but compelled by the circumstances,” the order read.

“The violations are substantial, systemic, and deliberate. The record shows no genuine effort at correction, only repeated default and regulatory defiance,” it added.