Co, Adiong remain lead impeachment spokesmen

“The main spokespersons are still there. My primary role is that I am part of the prosecution team inside the courtroom and actively participate in the proceedings. If there are updates that need to be immediately communicated to the media and the public, that is where I come in,” Tolosa said.

He also dismissed reports suggesting that the prosecution had gained an advantage over the defense during the ongoing pre-trial conference.

According to Tolosa, such claims are unfounded because the impeachment trial clerk has no authority to issue rulings during pre-trial proceedings.

“We do not understand where that report came from. To say that one side overwhelmed the other would mean that a party gained an advantage through rulings in its favor,” he said.

Tolosa said the pre-trial conference has extended into a second day because of the volume of documentary evidence being marked by both parties.

He expressed hope that the process would be completed soon, noting that the Senate impeachment court secretariat had assigned additional personnel to help expedite the proceedings.

Tolosa said the first day of the conference focused on allegations involving an assassination plot, death threats, and alleged bribery and corruption in the Department of Education.