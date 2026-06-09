BOI nods P1.98 B Central Luzon’s housing, industrial park projects

Involved in the said project were Borland Development Corporation, undertaking the approved mass housing developments in Nueva Ecija, expected to deliver over 1,700 economic housing units aimed at serving Filipino families seeking accessible and affordable homeownership.

The projects also entail compliance with socialized housing requirements, contributing to the development of additional communities and settlements for underserved sectors, particularly informal settlers in the region.

With a combined project cost of approximately P1.35 billion, Borland’s housing developments are slated to begin commercial operations in June 2026 and will generate employment across construction and operations.

On the other hand, Fortunetown Properties Corp. will develop a new domestic industrial park in Mexico, Pampanga, providing serviced industrial land and facilities designed to support a wide range of businesses, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing-related enterprises.

Spanning approximately 24 hectares, the industrial park is expected to strengthen Central Luzon’s role as a key manufacturing and logistics hub, supported by its strategic location and connectivity to major infrastructure corridors.

In addition to generating employment, the project is projected to stimulate broader economic activity by attracting locators, supporting domestic supply chains, and creating multiplier effects through increased demand for local goods and services.

The industrial park is scheduled to commence commercial operations in June 2026 and will further support the decentralization of economic activity outside Metro Manila.