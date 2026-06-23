Cebu City mayor withholds energy crisis declaration

To recall, the Visayas region has grappled with a fragile power supply for nearly a month, triggering frequent “yellow” and “red” alerts indicating thin generation margins.

“I will not yet declare an energy crisis because I want to closely watch what happens within the next two or three days,” Archival said. “Within the next two or three days, we will know more. Hopefully, we can come up with a solution.”

Department of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the agency would support local governments that choose to invoke emergency powers to address the worsening power situation.