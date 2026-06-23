Bianca Umali renews ties with evangelical Christian aid group

Kapuso actress Bianca Umali has renewed her partnership with World Vision Philippines, the evangelical Christian humanitarian organization where she has served as a brand ambassador for the past nine years.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signing at World Vision's headquarters in Quezon City, reaffirming Umali's support for programs focused on child welfare, education, youth development and the protection of vulnerable Filipino children.

Since being named World Vision Philippines' Youth Ambassador for Education in 2017, Umali has participated in child sponsorship campaigns, community visits and advocacy efforts aimed at improving opportunities for young Filipinos.

"In all of the phases of my life, World Vision has been with me in many different ways," Umali said during the signing. She added that the partnership allows her to pursue her personal mission of helping children and communities in need.

The event also featured Retired Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, a former World Vision sponsored child, who shared how the organization's support helped him rise from poverty to become a leader in the Philippine Coast Guard.

World Vision also unveiled upcoming campaigns for the remainder of the year and outlined initial plans for its 70th anniversary celebration in 2027.