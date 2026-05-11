LTO chief admits high complaints volume, vows swift resolution

“First of all, we accept all of these complaints,” Lacanilao said. “We need to double our efforts to fix and reform the LTO and address the complaints.”

Lacanilao attributed a portion of the complaints to applicants failing to meet documentary requirements.

He cited that some individuals attempt to use village-level barangay clearances for student permit applications rather than the legally required valid identification cards or birth certificates.

The official also stressed that the agency’s crackdown on loud motorcycle exhausts and illegal vehicle modifications often leads to friction with the public.

“It cannot be avoided that some people get angry at us because we really need to act on violations,” he said.