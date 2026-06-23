ASEAN’s next cyber shield

Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm Gambit Cyber has partnered with Singapore-headquartered BitCyber to expand its AI-native cybersecurity platform, KnightGuard, across Singapore, ASEAN and Hong Kong. Under the agreement, BitCyber will serve as regional distributor, leading enterprise sales, channel development and market expansion, initially targeting the financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and technology sectors.
The partnership comes as enterprises face increasingly automated cyber threats, prompting a shift from traditional, alert-heavy security operations to AI-driven and risk-focused defenses.
KnightGuard uses autonomous AI agents to continuously monitor threats, analyze security data and prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world exploitability and business impact.
“Cybersecurity is moving into an AI-vs-AI era where attackers are automating faster than traditional security operations can respond,” said Anuj and Manuj Kumar, co-founders of Gambit Cyber. “Together with BitCyber’s reach, across Singapore, ASEAN and Hong Kong, we’re building a regional ecosystem to help enterprises move beyond fragmented, reactive security toward continuous, AI-native and cyber risk quantified exposure management.”