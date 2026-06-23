AFP flags Chinese mineral hunt

“First and foremost, research activities of this nature are illegal. They should be coordinated with the coastal state. Secondly, the research data should be shared if one was really conducted,” Trinidad said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

Speaking to the DAILY TRIBUNE on the sidelines of the briefing, Trinidad said Chinese researchers appear to be interested in mineral deposits that could be used in advanced technologies.

“They are after our minerals, which are used in microchips. It is a very technical matter,” he said.

Trinidad made the remarks while discussing the AFP’s efforts to protect Bajo de Masinloc amid concerns that China could attempt to replicate what it had done at Panganiban Reef, also known internationally as Mischief Reef.