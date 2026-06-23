Abra sends Quezon crashing

The Abra Solid North Weavers leaned on DJ Fenner to turn back the erstwhile unbeaten Quezon Huskers, 82-77, and extend their hot streak in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City late Monday.
The 6-foot-6 Fenner delivered 31 points, marked by five triples, seven rebounds and five assists to power the defending champion Weavers past their National Finals victims and move up in the race for playoff spots of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
With its ninth straight win, Abra climbed to 11-1, supplanting its conqueror San Juan (10-1) and inching closer to Caloocan (13-1) in the North division.
Quezon suffered its first loss after nine wins but kept top spot in the South division.
Fenner, a former University of Nevada Las Vegas star, poured in 16 points as Abra took the first quarter, 29-25, and made two charities that decided the outcome, 82-75, with 37.4 seconds left, earning the SportsPlus Best Player honors.