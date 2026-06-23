Abra sends Quezon crashing

The 6-foot-6 Fenner delivered 31 points, marked by five triples, seven rebounds and five assists to power the defending champion Weavers past their National Finals victims and move up in the race for playoff spots of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

With its ninth straight win, Abra climbed to 11-1, supplanting its conqueror San Juan (10-1) and inching closer to Caloocan (13-1) in the North division.