99 IP students take DOST-SEI exam

Ninety-nine aspiring indigenous peoples students have taken the qualifying examination on 8 June, under the 2026 Bridging Education in Science and Technology for IP Scholarship Program of the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).
The program intends to allow more opportunities for IP learners who want to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related courses in college.
The scholarship program will award 50 slots to qualified IP students who successfully pass the examination, emphasizing the importance of making science education more inclusive, especially for learners from indigenous communities facing hindrances in accessing education.
Through scholarship, more IP students may be given the chance to pursue STEM tracks, develop their skills, and become future scientists, engineers, researchers, and innovators.
This landmark shows that talent exists in every community, highlighting that when brilliant minds are given the opportunity, more Filipinos can make a change and contribute to the country’s development.