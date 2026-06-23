99 IP students take DOST-SEI exam

The scholarship program will award 50 slots to qualified IP students who successfully pass the examination, emphasizing the importance of making science education more inclusive, especially for learners from indigenous communities facing hindrances in accessing education.

Through scholarship, more IP students may be given the chance to pursue STEM tracks, develop their skills, and become future scientists, engineers, researchers, and innovators.

This landmark shows that talent exists in every community, highlighting that when brilliant minds are given the opportunity, more Filipinos can make a change and contribute to the country’s development.